Report: Yamamoto has $300M-plus contract offers from Giants, Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Yoshinobo Yamamoto sweepstakes are heating up.

Among MLB teams interested in the Japanese star pitcher are the Giants and Boston Red Sox, both of whom have contract offers of over $300 million on the table for the right-hander's services, Jim Bowden of The Athletic and CBS Sports reported Saturday, citing sources.

The former Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals general manager also noted that while San Francisco and Boston both have made a "strong recent push" for Yamamoto, there are other teams making runs, too.

The #Giants and #RedSox both making a strong recent push for Yoshinobu Yamamoto both with offers more than $300 million dollars according to sources. Certainly others too making strong runs. — Jim Bowden⚾️🏈 (@JimBowdenGM) December 16, 2023

The Giants entered the offseason with their eye on both Yamamoto and two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. But after Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco now is all systems go on Yamamoto after seeing yet another mega free agent slip through its grasp.

In seven NPB seasons with the Orix Buffaloes, Yamamoto has a career line of 70-29 with a 1.82 ERA in 897 innings pitched with 922 strikeouts to 206 walks. Fresh off a 2023 season in which he posted a 16-6 record with an oustanding 1.21 ERA in 164 innings pitched, Yamamoto headlines a free-agent pitching class that also includes reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

The Giants reportedly met with Yamamoto last Sunday, per ESPN's Buster Olney, but they certainly have their work cut out to sign the 25-year-old. Ohtani is helping the Dodgers recruit the ace to Southern California, The Athletic reported Wednesday, and it's clear plenty of other teams are interested.

While San Francisco added South Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee to its roster this week, the team certainly wouldn't mind making an even bigger free-agent splash with Yamamoto.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast