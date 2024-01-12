Report: Wisconsin to hire an SEC offensive line coach

The Wisconsin football program is hiring Vanderbilt offensive line coach AJ Blazek, according to a report from FootballScoop.

Blazek is set to take over the job after Wisconsin reassigned OL coach Jack Bicknell after the 2023 season.

The former Vanderbilt assistant was an all-Big Ten center at Iowa in the early 2000s before coaching offensive line at Western Illinois (2013-2015), Rutgers (2015-2019), North Dakota State (2019-2021) and now Vanderbilt (2021-2023).

He takes over a position group at Wisconsin which hasn’t lived up to expectations since the 2019 season. But with starters Jack Nelson, Jake Renfro, Riley Mahlman and others returning, it’s a group with a lot of potential.

Head coach Luke Fickell needs to get this hire right. This will be Wisconsin’s fourth offensive line coach in as many seasons, an unacceptable rate given the program’s pedigree at the position.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire