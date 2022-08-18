Report: White Sox are 'likely' to land Elvis Andrus
Report: White Sox are 'likely' to land Elvis Andrus originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox are in the premiere talking stages of agreeing to a deal. A contract between the two is "likely," according to Jon Heyman.
Andrus was released by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, sending him into free agency. He was on a one-year deal worth around $6 million.
The Sox are in dire need of infield help. With injuries to Tim Anderson, Leury García and Danny Mendick, the team is low on shortstops.
Andrus is slashing .237/.301/.373 from the plate with eight home runs and 30 RBIs this season.
