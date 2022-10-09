Report: White Sox to let José Abreu sign elsewhere in free agency

Report: White Sox, Abreu to part ways this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox could look very different next season. According to a report from Bob Nightengale, the team wants to change things in the clubhouse, and that includes moving on from former A.L. MVP José Abreu.

“The White Sox loved having José Abreu the past nine years, and has been nothing but a class act and valuable hitter, but they plan to part ways with him,” Nightengale said.

Abreu has been the team’s most consistent hitter throughout his entire MLB career. He joined the White Sox in 2014, and slashed .292/.354/.506 over his nine years with the team. Abreu hit 243 home runs with 863 RBI. He reached the 25+ homer and 100+ RBI thresholds six times in his nine seasons. Abreu won the 2020 AL MVP award, he was named AL Rookie of the Year in 2014 and has earned All-Star honors three times. Off the field, Abreu has also been recognized as a key mentor for the long list of young talent in the White Sox locker room.

The team may not be done tweaking their roster after letting Abreu walk in free agency, however.

“Simply, they need to shake up their team, and are making virtually everyone but Dylan Cease and Andrew Vaughn available in trades,” said Nightengale.

The White Sox finished 81-81 this season, making them one of the most disappointing teams in baseball. Many people both inside and outside the organization had championship aspirations in 2022, thinking they were well within their championship window. Instead they sputtered along all summer, never truly found their groove, and finished 11 games behind the first place Guardians.

Of course the team will need a new skipper since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down earlier this week. Nightengale provided clues for what the White Sox are looking for in their next manager, too.

“The Chicago White Sox want to hire a veteran manager to replace Tony La Russa, not wanting to take a chance on someone with no experience,” Nightengale said. “Some managers who fit the bill: Bruce Bochy, Mike Shildt, Ron Washington, John Gibbons, Bo Porter, Joe Girardi, Joe Maddon.”

