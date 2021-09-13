Report: Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick suffers hip subluxation

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick left his team’s Week 1 game after a hit in the second quarter on Sunday. Fitzpatrick was driven into the ground on his right (throwing) side and walked off the field under his own power.

Not long after Fitzpatrick departed the game, Washington reported he was questionable to return with a hip injury. Early in the second half, the team ruled him out.

After the game, head coach Ron Rivera said he didn’t have an update on Fitzpatrick’s injury, and the team would know more on Monday.

Ron Rivera said he doesn't have an update on Ryan Fitzpatrick: "Just something to do with his hip and we'll know more tomorrow." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 12, 2021

Later on Sunday afternoon, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Washington believed Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation. Here’s Rapoport’s full tweet:

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is believed to have suffered a hip subluxation and he’ll have an MRI tomorrow to determine if that’s the case and how much damage it caused, sources say. The hope is nothing was broken. A serious injury, but they’ll learn how serious tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2021

Dr. David Chao, who goes by the name of Pro Football Doc on Twitter, is a former team physician for the Chargers and often discusses NFL injuries as they happen on Twitter.

He speculated on Sunday that Fitzpatrick’s injury was a hip subluxation and offered the following timeline:

Earlier today I opined the Fitz injury is similar (but lessor degree) than Tua. Thus, no way to play Thursday vs @Giants and IR is an option. Likely return not until October. https://t.co/ckDJwL4CxR — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 12, 2021

The following is Chao originally discussing the injury.

#RyanFitzpatrick ruled out today with a hip injury.

Watch below to see why @WashingtonNFL will be without him Thursday vs. @Giants too! https://t.co/nOnpfdd0Ah via @YouTube — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 12, 2021

Taylor Heinicke entered the game in relief of Fitzpatrick and played well. Now, it appears Washington will be Heinicke’s team for the foreseeable future.