Report: Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick suffers hip subluxation

Bryan Manning
·2 min read
Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick left his team’s Week 1 game after a hit in the second quarter on Sunday. Fitzpatrick was driven into the ground on his right (throwing) side and walked off the field under his own power.

Not long after Fitzpatrick departed the game, Washington reported he was questionable to return with a hip injury. Early in the second half, the team ruled him out.

After the game, head coach Ron Rivera said he didn’t have an update on Fitzpatrick’s injury, and the team would know more on Monday.

Later on Sunday afternoon, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Washington believed Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation. Here’s Rapoport’s full tweet:

Dr. David Chao, who goes by the name of Pro Football Doc on Twitter, is a former team physician for the Chargers and often discusses NFL injuries as they happen on Twitter.

He speculated on Sunday that Fitzpatrick’s injury was a hip subluxation and offered the following timeline:

The following is Chao originally discussing the injury.

Taylor Heinicke entered the game in relief of Fitzpatrick and played well. Now, it appears Washington will be Heinicke’s team for the foreseeable future.

