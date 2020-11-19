Warriors' Klay Thompson suffers season-ending Achilles tear

The Golden State Warriors have gotten the worst possible news about Klay Thompson. According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Thompson suffered an Achilles tear on Wednesday and will miss the entirety of the 2020-2021 season.

Yahoo Sources: Golden State star Klay Thompson has sustained a torn Achilles and will miss the entire season. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 19, 2020

Thompson, 30, injured his leg during a scrimmage on Wednesday afternoon, according to Haynes. There was instant fear that Thompson had suffered a significant leg injury, and he was scheduled for an MRI on Thursday morning. Unfortunately, those fears have been realized and Thompson will have to spend the better part of the next year recovering and rehabbing the injury.

This will be the second straight season Thompson will miss due to injury. He tore his ACL during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, which the Warriors lost to the Toronto Raptors. He didn’t play at all during the 2019-2020 season.

The Warriors, who also had to deal with Steph Curry’s broken hand, finished 15-50 last season, by far the worst record in the NBA. Curry is expected to be back at full strength in the upcoming season, which starts Dec. 22, but he’ll have to help the Warriors get back into top form without the five-time All-Star by his side.

Klay Thompson will miss his second straight season after tearing his Achilles on Wednesday. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

