Report: Warriors' Draymond Green declines $27.5M player option, enter unrestricted free agency

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is set to become a free agent. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

"We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options," Green's agent, Rich Paul said via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 33-year-old has spent his entire 11-season career with the Warriors. While this move signifies the potential for that to change, the team is extending every effort to sign Green on a new deal, according to Wojnarowski and a report from ESPN's Marc Spears on NBA Today.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Green will be able to consider possibilities with his longtime team, a sign-and-trade or free agency.

This past season was a tumultuous one for the forward, who averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists over 73 games. He shot 52.7% from the field and 30.5 percent from 3.

Issues started early when Green punched teammate Jordan Poole. After the team finished sixth in the Western Conference with a 44-38 record and was eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals, head coach Steve Kerr admitted the altercation hindered the Warriors' season.

Green was also suspended one game during the team's first-round playoff series with the Sacramento Kings, a decision that "based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts," according to the league.

Advertisement

That said, Kerr was clear about his hopes for Green's future after the season ended.

“If Draymond’s not back, we’re not a championship contender,” Kerr said of the four-time All Star. “We know that. He’s that important to winning, to who we are. I absolutely want him back.”

Kerr’s endorsement came shortly after Green addressed his opt-out clause and expressed his desire to remain a part of the team with which he's won four titles.

“I’ve told you guys for years, I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I wanna ride out with the same dudes I rode in with,” he told reporters after the team's Game 6 loss. “And I think we’ve put the work in to make that happen, and here we are with our worst season as a whole since 2014, and yet, we had a chance to make another run. It’s never as bad as it seems. It’s never as good as it seems.”

This story will be updated.