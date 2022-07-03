The Warriors lost another player in free agency, and while this one lacks the sting of Gary Payton Jr. heading to Portland and Otto Porter Jr. going to Toronto, it’s still a loss off the bench.

Damion Lee has reached a one-year deal to join the Phoenix Suns, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Free agent guard Damion Lee has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2022

This is undoubtedly for the minimum.

Lee averaged 7.4 points a game in the nearly 20 minutes a night he played for 64 games. His 3-point shooting slipped this season, 33.7%, but he was who he was for the entire four years he was on the Warriors. Ignore the outside complaints about nepotism (he’s married to Stephen Curry‘s sister, Sydel), Lee was what a team should expect from a deeper bench player.

Now the Suns will have Lee off their bench for a season (at least).

And when Phoenix comes to town, Lee can pick up that ring he earned.

Check out more on the Warriors

Report: Donte DiVincenzo agrees to join Warriors on two year, $9.3 million... Warriors re-signing Kevon Looney, losing more members of NBA Finals rotation Report: Gary Payton II agrees to three-year, $28 million deal with Trail...

Report: Warriors bench player Damion Lee leaving, signs with Suns originally appeared on NBCSports.com