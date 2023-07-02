Report: Warriors among six teams interested in Beasley

Free agent guard Malik Beasley is a hot commodity on the NBA free agency market, and the Warriors reportedly are in the mix.

The 26-year-old has drawn interest from the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Sunday, citing league sources.

As a guard with a knack for 3-point shooting, the Warriors' interest in Beasley makes sense. During time with both the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers last season, Beasley averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 81 games while posting a 35.7 shooting percentage on 8.1 threes per contest.

While he fell out of the Lakers' rotation during the NBA playoffs, he's still a sharp-shooting asset who could offer value on a cheaper deal. With both Donte DiVincenzo and Ty Jerome reportedly departing Golden State in free agency, the Warriors could use another role-playing guard to help out after trading Jordan Poole for the 38-year-old Chris Paul.

Two of Golden State's biggest decisions so far this offseason already have been made: The team promoted Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager and agreed to a new contract with Draymond Green. Still, they have yet to make a splash in free agency.

Could Beasley be the move? Dub Nation will have to wait and see if the Warriors win the sweepstakes.

