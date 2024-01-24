Report: Vic Fangio, Miami Dolphins part ways. What's next for former Bears DC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is reportedly done with the Dolphins, and on his way to take over the Eagles defense.

The Dolphins and Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways, sources tell me and @JFowlerESPN. Fangio now will be the top target for the Philadelphia Eagles to hire as their defensive coordinator, and a deal is expected. Miami is allowing Fangio to leave to be closer to his… pic.twitter.com/HjyMAC2S0p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2024

Fangio spent one season as the Dolphins defensive coordinator, and they were as elite as we’ve come to expect from his units. Miami’s defense ranked top-10 in rushing yards allowed, but 15th in passing and 22nd in points allowed.

Some of those struggles can be attributed to a rash of injuries to key players. Jaelan Phillips, Jalen Ramsey and Jerome Baker all missed at least five games. Other big contributors, like Bradley Chubb, Xavien Howard and Andrew Van Ginkel missed the end of the season and the Dolphins’ Wild Card game against the Chiefs.

Fangio is best known in Chicago as the architect of the 2018 defense that led the league in scoring, rushing yards allowed, first downs allowed and interceptions. That defense propelled the Bears to a 12-4 record and NFC North title.

Interestingly, Fangio will take over for Sean Desai, who also acted as Bears defensive coordinator in 2021. Desai started 2023 as the Eagles defensive coordinator, but head coach Nick Sirianni handed over defensive playcalling duties to Matt Patricia partway through the season.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.