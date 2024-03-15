Report: UConn football expected to promote offensive line coach Gordon Sammis to offensive coordinator

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the UConn football program is expected to promote offensive line coach Gordon Sammis to offensive coordinator, following the reported departure of Nick Charlton.

Sammis joined the Huskies with head coach Jim Mora two seasons ago and consistently received high praise from players like offensive guard Christian Haynes, who recently participated in the NFL Combine.

In addition to his role as offensive line coach, Sammis served as the Huskies’ run-game coordinator last year. Coaching college football since 2012, Sammis spent time at Columbia, VMI, Lafayette and William & Mary before coming to Storrs.

Charlton, Thamel reported Wednesday, is leaving for the Cleveland Browns, where he will be an offensive assistant and run-game specialist.

The promotion of Sammis means UConn football will have new coordinators on both sides of the ball. The program hired former Mississippi State assistant Matt Brock as defensive coordinator last month.