Report: Tyler Lockett to remain in Seattle on reworked deal

Tyler Lockett is staying in Seattle.

Lockett, a salary cut candidate, agreed to revise his deal to remain, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Lockett's restructured deal is for two years, $30 million with a maximum value of $34 million, according to Garafolo, and Lockett gets $13 million guaranteed this year.

He had been scheduled to count $26.895 million against the cap in 2024 on the four-year, $69 million deal he signed with the Seahawks in April 2021.

Lockett totaled 79 receptions for 894 yards and five touchdowns in 2023, his lowest yardage and touchdown totals since 2017.

Lockett, 31, has spent his entire career in Seattle since it made him a third-round pick in 2015.