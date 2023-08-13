Report: Tyler Huntley has minor hamstring injury

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley helped the team to their 24th straight preseason win on Saturday and he avoided a serious injury en route to the victory.

Huntley went to the locker room for evaluation during the game, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that it was just a "minor hamstring tweak" for the fourth-year player.

With Lamar Jackson sitting out against the Eagles, Huntley got the start at quarterback. He was 8-of-11 for 88 yards and a touchdown while also running twice for 13 yards. Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown also saw time at quarterback for Baltimore.

Huntley started eight regular season games and one playoff game when Jackson was out the last two seasons and he did well enough in last year's starts to wind up making the Pro Bowl. That kind of experienced insurance against a Jackson injury is a plus for the Ravens, so they'll be happy that Huntley avoided a serious injury of his own.