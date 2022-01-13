Report: Two top Georgia assistant coaches could be moving on

Georgia is already losing defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to Oregon, where he will become the next head coach of the Ducks’ football program.

Now just a few days removed from winning the national championship, two more big time assistant coaches may be moving on from Georgia, according to a report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Per Feldman, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken may be headed back to the NFL. Monken and the Bulldogs’ offense put up incredible numbers en route to a national championship, scoring 38.6 points per game and doing so with a former walk-on at quarterback. Monken came to Georgia in 2020 after serving as offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns in 2019. He held the same position with the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2018.

A couple of potential staff moves to keep an eye on at Georgia: OC Todd Monken may return to the NFL and DBs coach Jahmile Addae also could be moving on, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 13, 2022

Feldman also reports that defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae could be moving on as well, though he did not provide any further information as to where that might be.

If that is to happen, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reports that Miami defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson could be a potential hire for Kirby Smart. Robinson has deep ties to co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. Rittenberg outlines the connection in the below tweet.