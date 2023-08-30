Report: Two former Patriots offensive linemen sign with new teams

Former New England Patriots offensive guards Bill Murray and Chasen Hines are not returning to the practice squad.

Both players reportedly signed elsewhere and will get a fresh start outside of New England. Hines will be joining the division rival Miami Dolphins’ practice squad, while Murray is jumping ship to the NFC to the Chicago Bears’ practice squad.

Murray signed as an undrafted free agent with New England in 2020. He spent most of his time on the practice squad. Last July, he made a positional change from defensive tackle to offensive guard, which showed a willingness to do whatever it took to help the team.

Hines, on the other hand, was drafted by New England in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He was placed on injured reserve last October.

The Patriots focused heavily on the offensive line in the 2023 NFL draft, selecting center Jake Andrews, along with guards Sidy Sow and Atonio Mafi. We’ll see if the grass is greener for Murray and Hines to have better luck outside of New England.

