Report: Titans to hire Colt Anderson as special teams coordinator

The Titans have reportedly filled another key spot on new head coach Brian Callahan's staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they are hiring Colt Anderson as their special teams coordinator. Anderson will join Callahan in making the move from Cincinnati to Tennessee.

Anderson has been the Bengals' assistant special teams coach for the last four seasons. He spent nine years in the NFL as a safety and special teams player before moving into the coaching ranks.

The Titans now have all three coordinators in place. Dennard Wilson is the defensive coordinator and Nick Holz will be running things on the offensive side of the ball in Callahan's first year on the job.