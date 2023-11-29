Report: Texas A&M OL Coach Steve Addazio will not be retained on Mike Elko’s staff

With the hiring of new Texas A&M Football head coach Mike Elko, swift changes would begin as soon as Tuesday, as several assistant coaches who served under then-head coach Jimbo Fisher will not be retained under Elko heading into the 2024 season.

After it was announced that offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig would not return next season under Elko, more changes were announced, including widely criticized offensive line coach Steve Addazio after one of the worst O-line performances in recent memory at Texas A&M.

According to The Eagles’ Travis Brown, Addazio, who had served as the position coach since the 2022 season, was given a second chance under then-head coach Jimbo Fisher to fix the offensive line issues that had plagued the program since the 2021 season. However, Addazio, statically at least, was just plain bad, as A&M’s O-line gave up a nation-leading 76 quarterback hits, while four A&M quarterbacks sustained injuries during said two-year span.

Whoever Mike Elko hires for the position has plenty of options, including former Texas A&M O-line coach Jim Turner, who currently holds the same job at Texas State.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire