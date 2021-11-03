Report: Texas LB Terrance Cooks II has entered the transfer portal

The Longhorns are starting to experience some attrition, as freshman linebacker Terrance Cooks II has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal.

Nick Harris of Horns247 reported on Wednesday that the former four-star’s decision was influenced by not playing for the staff that recruited him to Texas. He reportedly had a tight bond with former linebackers coach Coleman Hultzer.

The 6-foot-2, 218-pound linebacker has seen very limited action under Steve Sarkisian’s staff, and has not registered a stat this season. Cooks is now the sixth player who has transferred since Sarkisian has taken over, and he likely will not be the last.

When a program hires a new coaching staff, it’s typical to experience attrition with players they didn’t recruit, and in a world where everyone can transfer and be immediately eligible with another team, it will become more and more common for players to transfer after not having significant roles.

His decision does come at an interesting time, as Cooks was a standout in the offseason and was believed to have a great chance to compete for a much a large role next season.

Texas was already struggling with depth at linebacker, and that depth has taken yet another hit.