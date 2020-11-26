Report: Terry McLaurin will play on Thanksgiving despite being listed as questionable

Terry McLaurin is listed as questionable but the expectation is that he’ll play Thursday. Also, no guarantee that Deshazor Everett, already ruled out Thursday, returns next week. But there’s clearly time. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 26, 2020

Fans of the Washington Football Team might have felt a bit of panic on Wednesday afternoon when the final injury report was released and it showed that star wide receiver Terry McLaurin was listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Rest assured, though, it appears that McLaurin will play, according to a report from ESPN’s John Keim. McLaurin had a stellar game against the Cincinnati Bengals just a few days ago but has been dealing with an ankle injury through the light work the team has gone through this week in preparation for their first nationally televised game this season.

Keim also reported that we do not yet know when safety Deshazor Everett will return to the field. There was so home that he might be able to play this week after practicing in limited capacity shortly after a high-ankle sprain suffered just over a week ago, but he has been ruled out for Thursday’s game. Keim reports that there is no guarantee that we see him on the field next week either.

