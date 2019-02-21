Syracuse's Jim Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway

Jim Boeheim. (Getty)

Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a man walking on Interstate 690 shortly before midnight Wednesday night, according to the Syracuse Post-Standard.

Boeheim was returning home following Syracuse’s victory over Louisville when he struck the man, who had left his own car following an accident. That man, identified by police as Jorge Jimenez, 51, had been with four others in a car that struck a guardrail. Jimenez and others got out of his vehicle and began walking along the highway. Boeheim’s vehicle approached the disabled vehicle, which was in the middle of the road, attempted to avoid it, and struck Jimenez, according to the police report.

Syracuse police indicated Boeheim is cooperating with the investigation of the incident. Boeheim was given a routine blood-alcohol test, which showed no alcohol in his system, a 0.0 BAC. Boeheim was then released following a police interview.

Local reports indicated that driving conditions were icy in spots in Syracuse Wednesday night, but there was no report on whether those conditions played a role in either accident. Police were in the process of reconstructing the scene as of Thursday morning.

