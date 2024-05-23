Report: Stuttgart's Führich toying with Bayern move

Stuttgart's Chris Fuehrich celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Augsburg at MHPArena. Germany forward Chris Fuehrich is considering a summer move from Bundesliga runners-up VfB Stuttgart to record champions Bayern Munich, Kicker sports magazine reported on Thursday. Tom Weller/dpa

Germany forward Chris Führich is considering a summer move from Bundesliga runners-up VfB Stuttgart to record champions Bayern Munich, Kicker sports magazine reported on Thursday.

The versatile Führich, 26, played a major role in Stuttgart's outstandig season with seven goals and six assists, and he is also part of Germany's provisional Euro 2024 squad.

Führich came to Stuttgart in 2021 and has a contract until 2028, but it is said to include a release clause under which he could leave for €25-30 million ($27.1-32.5 million).

He has generated interest from Borussia Dortmund and English clubs but Kicker said he was leaning more towards joining Bayern.

Bayern will be out to reshape their squad in some areas after finishing without a title for the first time since 2012. Third place in the Bundesliga was their worst result since 2011.

Stuttgart have said they will do their best to keep him, as well as strikers Deniz Undav and Serhou Guirassy, an an effort to avoid a summer exodus of key players.