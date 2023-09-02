REPORT: Steelers sign ex-Chargers fullback not named Derek Watt

There’s a new fullback in town, and it’s not Derek Watt. Pete Byrne of WSBT Sports, South Bend, reported on Friday that the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed fullback Zander Horvath fresh off his release from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Two days after getting released by the Chargers, ⁦@marian_football⁩ & Purdue alum ⁦@zhorvath_⁩ signs with the #Steelers. pic.twitter.com/HlkR5wtTki — Pete Byrne WSBT (@PeteByrneSports) September 1, 2023

Selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft, the 24-year-old Purdue product appeared in 15 games with two stars, per Pro Football Reference. His only two touchdowns of the season came in weeks 1 and 2 through the air in short-yardage red zone situations.

Ironically, Horvath was waived to make room for former Steelers linebacker Tanner Muse. It’s likely they’ll miss having Muse around more than Horvath will benefit.

If this run from his time at Purdue is any indication, though, he does seem to have that dog in him.

The #Steelers newest addition to their practice squad, FB Zander Horvath, has some juice.pic.twitter.com/2YWqjIN1pd — Tyler Wise (@TriggeredWise) September 2, 2023

Connor Heyward remains the only fullback on the 53-man roster, so it’s safe to say once the Steelers officially announce the acquisition, it’ll be via the practice squad.

It’ll be interesting to see what Pittsburgh does with Horvath if anything at all. As is the modern-day NFL, fullbacks aren’t used anymore, and their latest experiment with one (ahem, Watt) was a waste of salary cap dollars. But, hey, he was a “special teams ace.”

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire