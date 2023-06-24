Report Siakam will not re-sign with team that trades for him could tamp down market

The Sacramento Kings had interest. So did the Atlanta Hawks. However, more than just those two teams called the Toronto Raptors before the draft to talk possible Pascal Siakam trade.

However, a post-draft Tweet from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT could throw water on the Siakam market before the smoke becomes a fire.

There’s growing sentiment Toronto star Pascal Siakam — who’s on an expiring deal — would not re-sign with a team who attempts to trade for him as his preference is to remain with the Raptors, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 22, 2023

Siakam wants to play his entire career in Toronto, a source close to the player told Doug Smith of The Toronto Star. As for the Raptors front office, they saw the Tweet but it does not change their plans, Raptors GM Bobby Webster told Smith.

“It popped right before the draft and we kind of just had a quick chat about it,” Webster said Thursday. “But, no, generally we’re not going to talk about any of that stuff publicly.”

What direction the Raptors will go — try to run it back with a talented roster and a new coach, or start to break up their core and go a new direction — is something other front offices have been trying to figure out among mixed signals. The Raptors may prefer to tweak their roster rather than overhaul it, and any moves could start with free agent Fred VanVleet. Siakam is also at the heart of the “what’s next?” questions.

Siakam was an All-Star last season and is a two-time All-NBA player who averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists a game last season. He has a well-rounded offensive game (although he can be a bit ball dominant) and is also a plus defender. Siakam is set to make $37.9 million next season and then become an unrestricted free agent. Saying he would not re-sign anywhere is one way to have some control over the trade market.

After a disappointing season where they missed the playoffs, Toronto fired coach Nick Nurse and hired player development specialist Darko Rajaković. To some that signaled a change in direction for the Raptors, and teams engaged them in talks around Siakam and OG Anunoby. However, no deals got done.

We’ll see if any get done now.

