Report: Short leash for Mac Jones today at Las Vegas

"Starting over" could indeed entail a fresh start at quarterback.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that quarterback Mac Jones is expected to be on a short leash as the Patriots take on the Raiders in Las Vegas.

It all potentially comes down to the first series. If Jones plays "poorly," another quarterback could enter the game.

The question then becomes whether the next man in will be Bailey Zappe or Will Grier. Both are on the active roster. Either, or both, could play on Sunday.

Also on the active roster, officially, is undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham. Who is listed as a quarterback, giving them four. There reportedly is a package of plays for Cunningham, who created positive buzz in the preseason.

It will be interesting to see whether all four quarterbacks are on the active roster for Sunday. That gesture alone would be a sign of the desperation the team is feeling, since they'd be taking roster spots from other positions.

Whatever happens, the Patriots need something better at the position. Whether Jones has reached a ceiling or had his development ruined by last year's horribly failed experiment at offensive coordinator, Jones currently isn't getting it done.

It's somewhat surprising, after the last two weeks, that he's even getting another chance. Apparently, the urgency to get a win after combined losses of 72-3 could be enough to get coach Bill Belichick to see what someone/anyone else can do.