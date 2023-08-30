Report: Sean Payton strikes again, signs Saints TE Lucas Krull to Broncos practice squad

Sean Payton just won’t stop poaching former New Orleans Saints players. The Denver Broncos are reportedly signing tight end Lucas Krull to their practice squad after the Saints waived him on Tuesday, which is nothing if not annoying. Can’t Payton find his own players?

Krull will be backing up another ex-Saints tight end, Adam Trautman, in Denver while leaving behind a stacked depth chart in New Orleans. Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau figure to lead the Saints’ tight ends in snaps played this year with Jimmy Graham coming into games for a specific package of plays. Taysom Hill is also in the mix and the team hopes to expand his role as a receiver in the fall.

Still, it’s frustrating to lose Krull. He’s someone the Saints signed as an undrafted rookie out of Pitt and developed on the practice squad last year into an at-least-competent pass catcher. Now he’ll be working with Payton, the Broncos, and Russell Wilson. But that’s a risk the Saints accepted in waiving him.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire