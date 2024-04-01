Report: Seahawks have shown interest in Laken Tomlinson, Cody Whitehair

Still needing some help along the offensive line, the Seahawks are potentially looking at a pair of veteran guards.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Seattle has shown interest in Laken Tomlinson and has discussed bringing in Cody Whitehair for a free-agent visit.

Tomlinson, 32, spent the last two seasons with the Jets playing every offensive snap for the franchise. The former first-round pick was a Pro Bowler for San Francisco in 2021. He has appeared in 146 games with 138 starts since entering the league as the No. 28 overall pick in 2015. He was released by New York in February.

Whitehair, 31, spent his first eight seasons with the Bears before he was released in February. A Pro Bowler in 2018, he appeared in all 17 games with 11 starts for Chicago in 2023. He was on the field for 69 percent of the Bears’ offensive snaps.

