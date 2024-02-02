Report: Saints working to hire 49ers' Kubiak for OC position originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

A member of the 49ers' coaching staff could depart for a coordinator job after Super Bowl LVIII.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday, citing sources, that the New Orleans Saints are working to hire 49ers passing game specialist Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator.

Saints are working to hire 49ers’ passing game specialist Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, per sources. Kubiak would join the Saints after he coaches his final game with the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. No deal can be finalized until after the game. pic.twitter.com/nS14wU7Qow — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2024

A potential deal between Kubiak and New Orleans can't be finalized until after San Francisco's showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Kubiak is in the first season with the 49ers, but has a decade's worth of NFL experience, including as a play-caller. The son of longtime NFL coach Gary Kubiak, Klint broke into the league with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013 as a quality control/assistant wide receivers coach.

After two seasons with the Vikings, Kubiak joined the Broncos in 2016 to become Denver's quarterbacks coach. He then moved back to Minnesota in 2019, first serving as quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021.

After Minnesota fired Mike Zimmer as head coach, Kubiak returned to the Broncos as a passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2022. Then-head coach Nathaniel Hackett handed over play-calling duties to Kubiak following a 3-6 start.

The Saints have an OC vacancy after firing Pete Carmichael last month, ending his 15-year run in the position. Should New Orleans hire Kubiak, he would be just the latest offensive coach under Kyle Shanahan to earn a promotion elsewhere, following in the footsteps of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, a former 49ers assistant and OC, and Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, an ex-49ers offensive assistant.

