Report: Saints among teams that tried to trade up for Michael Penix Jr.

The first round of the 2024 NFL draft could have been even wackier. NFL Media’s James Palmer reports that the New Orleans Saints were one of three teams who tried to trade up for Michael Penix Jr., the Atlanta Falcons’ surprise first-round quarterback. Palmer adds that the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders also tried to get into the top 10 picks targeting Penix.

And that would have been a baffling pick for New Orleans. Derek Carr has his share of detractors after a rough first season in black and gold, so it’s worth looking into a better backup plan than what the Saints fielded last year. But trading up, spending more picks, and bypassing more immediate needs along the offensive line would have been a mistake.

So it’s a good thing that Penix landed with the Saints’ archrivals instead. No one was more surprised by that development than Kirk Cousins, who the Falcons signed to a lucrative free agent contract just one month ago, and who had not received word that the plan was to draft his replacement. It’s shaping up for a rocky quarterback situation in Atlanta, while the Saints look stronger after drafting a new starter at right tackle in Taliese Fuaga.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire