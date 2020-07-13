Report: Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo accidentally broke quarantine, will miss eight days

Houston Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo won’t be able to participate in team activities for eight days after he inadvertently broke quarantine, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

It’s unclear how Caboclo, 24, broke quarantine, though he reportedly did it accidentally.

As a result of the error, Caboclo will now need to restart the quarantine process. Because of that, Caboclo will miss the next eight days. At that point — assuming he doesn’t test positive — Caboclo will be able to return to the Rockets.

In six seasons in the NBA, Caboclo has averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

