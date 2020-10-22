Ravens acquire Yannick Ngakoue from Vikings for draft picks

Former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue didn’t last long with his new team. The Minnesota Vikings traded Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens after just six games. The team confirmed the news Thursday, saying it agreed to the deal. The trade is contingent on Ngakoue passing his physical.

Ngakoue, 25, was sent to Baltimore for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 fifth-round pick.

Vikings and Ravens finalizing a trade to send DE Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick, sources tell ESPN.



Vikings initially sent 2021 second-round pick and 2022 conditional fifth-round pick to Jags. Now get most back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2020

That’s slightly less than the Vikings paid to acquire Ngakoue in August. The team parted with a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick to acquire Ngakoue from the Jaguars.

The move will reunite him with Calais Campbell. Both players wreaked havoc on opposing offenses with the Jaguars in 2017.

In six games with the Vikings, Ngakoue registered five sacks and two forced fumbles.

Ravens tried hard to acquire Yannick Ngakoue

It took longer than expected, but the Ravens eventually got their guy. The team reportedly tried to acquire Ngakoue multiple times over the past few months, according to Schefter.

Baltimore has attempted to acquire Yannick Ngakoue multiple times in recent months; Ngakoue hoped to land in Baltimore all along. He grew up in Bowie, Md., starred at Maryland, then was drafted by Jacksonville. Baltimore is his third team in three months, but what he wanted. https://t.co/B3NQfDaRqG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2020

Ngakoue should be pretty happy with the deal. He grew up in Washington, D.C., and went to college at Maryland. Ngakoue reportedly hoped to wind up on the Ravens when he requested a trade from the Jaguars in August.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke glowingly about Ngakoue, saying he’s an “exciting player and a dangerous pass rusher.”

Yannick grew up here. He’s the type of person we welcome in our building. Finally, we are not finished building this team, as we continue to chase our ultimate goals.” https://t.co/jGXoDndSFr — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) October 22, 2020

Yannick Ngakoue could play in Ravens’ next game

With the Ravens on a bye in Week 7, it’s possible Ngakoue will play in the team’s next game. Gw will head to Baltimore in the next 24 hours, where he’ll take a COVID-19 test to determine how soon he can join the Ravens, according to Schefter.

New Ravens’ DE Yannick Ngakoue will fly to Baltimore in the next 24 hours to go through COVID testing so that he can be ready to join his new team next week after it comes off its bye and returns to start preparations for next Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. https://t.co/YLwJX2lNoS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2020

As long as Ngakoue tests negative, he should be able to get back on the field in time for the team’s upcoming Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

