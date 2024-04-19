Report: Rams showing ‘heavy interest’ in Virginia Tech DT Norell Pollard

Aaron Donald is retired, which means the Los Angeles Rams will be without their best defensive player of the last decade. They’ll be looking for defensive tackle help in the draft and according to Aaron Wilson, the team is showing “heavy interest” in Virginia Tech’s Norell Pollard.

Pollard is undersized as a defensive tackle, coming in at 6 feet and 283 pounds, but he ran a 4.8 in the 40-yard dash and posted an impressive 33.5-inch vertical for a player his size.

Pollard isn’t one of the top interior linemen in the class and he’s projected to be either a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent.

The Rams could be building a connection with Pollard so that when it comes time to sign undrafted rookies, he’ll want to join Los Angeles over another team.

Virginia Tech

defensive tackle Norell Pollard met virtually today with #Browns per source. Heavy interest, calls from #Rams #Titans.

Third highest pass rush win rate at his position #NFLDraft2024 drawing Ed Oliver comps as disruptive interior DL excelled at Pro Day

