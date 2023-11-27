Report: Raiders to release Marcus Peters

The Raiders are likely to move on from one of their veteran defensive backs.

Per Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, Las Vegas is expected to release Marcus Peters before the team returns from its Week 13 bye.

Peters was benched during the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, with interim head coach Antonio Pierce only saying after the game that it was a coach's decision.

Tafur noted that Peters was almost released earlier in the season but now the team has firmly decided to move on.

Peters started Las Vegas' first 12 games. He recorded five passes defensed and a pick six in the team's Oct. 30 loss to Detroit.

In 115 career games, Peters has 33 interceptions with seven returned for touchdowns.