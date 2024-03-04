Report: Raiders looking into trading up in first round of draft

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said last week that he doesn't "want to put a Band-Aid" at the quarterback position and that General Manager Tom Telesco "better start working his magic" to find a long-term answer at the position.

The draft is an obvious place to look, although Pierce's success as an interim coach down the stretch means that the Raiders are picking in the middle of the first round rather than at the top. With a number of other teams also looking for quarterback help, standing still may not land them the kind of player that Pierce is hoping to add this offseason.

Standing pat isn't the only option, however. TheAthletic.com reports that the team has been exploring a trade that would move them up the draft board. Those explorations haven't been solely focused on moving all the way to the top.

The team is also looking at the possibility of moving up to the middle of the top 10, which could allow them to make a second trade into a higher spot if something develops or position them for a player like J.J. McCarthy if Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye wind up flying off the board.

With free agency still to come, there are a lot of variables to play out before anyone will be making picks but Pierce's desire to solve the quarterback question should keep the Raiders' eyes on a move up the board as other pieces fall into place.