Report: Raiders are cutting John Simpson

The Raiders are waiving offensive guard John Simpson, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Simpson, 25, played 56 offensive snaps on Thursday night after right guard Alex Bars injured his knee four plays into the game.

His only other action on offense this season came in the first two games when he started at left guard.

He also played 51 special teams snaps this season.

The Raiders made Simpson a fourth-round pick in 2020. He started two games as a rookie and all 17 last season.

It seems unlikely Simpson clears waivers considering he is under contract for 2023 with a base salary of $1.01 million and only $199,195 in guaranteed money remaining.

His departure leaves only cornerback Amik Robertson from the team’s 2020 draft class. Henry Ruggs, Damon Arnette, Lynn Bowden, Bryan Edwards, Tanner Muse and Simpson all were released or traded.

