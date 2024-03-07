Report: QB Mitch Trubisky reaches deal to return to Bills after Steelers split

The deal with Mitch Trubisky was one of several that the Bills made on Wednesday

Mitch Trubisky is headed to Buffalo.

The Bills reached a deal to bring Trubisky in as their next backup quarterback on Wednesday night, according to the NFL NEtwork’s Mike Garafolo. Trubisky, who was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason, will now back up Josh Allen next season.

The #Bills have agreed to terms with QB Mitch Trubisky to return to Buffalo, sources say. @ByTimGraham reported they were in talks. Now a done deal.



The #Steelers cut Trubisky early to give him a shot to find his next gig before free agency begins. He’s done just that. pic.twitter.com/Zzvgt7ltmw — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 7, 2024

Trubisky was first selected with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017 by the Chicago Bears, though he’s played sparingly in the past few seasons. He appeared in five games last year in Pittsburgh and made two starts, but he lost both of those games while largely backing up Kenny Pickett.

Trubisky was set to play on the second year of a three-year deal with the Steelers this fall, but the two sides agreed to mutually split last month. That sent the 29-year-old into free agency.

Trubisky will now return to the Bills, where he spent the 2021 season as Allen’s backup. The Bills went 11-6 last season and won their division for a fourth straight year, but they were knocked out of the divisional round of the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

Mitch Trubisky was released by the Steelers earlier this offseason, and he’ll now return to Buffalo to back up Josh Allen this fall. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Trubisky threw for 632 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions in five games last season. He’s not appeared in more than seven games in a single season since his final year with the Chicago Bears in 2020.

The deal with Trubisky was one of several that the Bills made on Wednesday. They released All-Pro safety and team captain Jordan Poyer, cornerback Tre'Davious White, defensive back Siran Neal, center Mitch Morse, wide receiver Deonte Harty and running back Nyheim Hines. The team also restructured pass rusher Von Miller's deal with the team to save about $8.6 million in cap space.

The Bills also reached a deal to bring in safety Taylor Rapp on a three-year, $14.5 million deal on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Rapp's previous one-year deal was set to expire this offseason. Rapp, who got his start with the Los Angeles Rams, had 50 total tackles last season in Buffalo.