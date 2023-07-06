Report: Plumlee drew Warriors interest before Clippers deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors reportedly were interested in another Los Angeles Clippers player to bolster their squad.

Before returning to Los Angeles on a one-year, $5 million contract, Miles Plumlee reportedly garnered interest from Golden State, among other teams, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported, citing sources.

“Mason Plumlee drew interest from numerous playoff-caliber teams, including the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks, before ultimately choosing to re-sign with the Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype.” https://t.co/AaMcN2XiwZ — GSWCBA (@gswcba) July 6, 2023

A starter for most of the 2022-23 NBA season for the Charlotte Hornets, Plumlee came almost exclusively off the bench after being dealt to the Clippers at the trade deadline. With the Clippers, the 33-year-old averaged 7.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 19.9 minutes per game (23 games, four starts).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Originally known as a serviceable big man around the paint, Plumlee improved his passing in recent years. Since the 2020-21 season, Plumlee has averaged 3.2 assists per game and has often showcased his ability to handle the ball when needed.

Overall, Plumlee has averaged 8.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 59.5 percent shooting from the field in 740 career games.

Had Plumlee decided to sign with Golden State, the Warriors would have a legitimate big man capable of bringing up the ball and dishing it out to open shooters, of which the Warriors have many.

Plumlee isn't the first Clipper player the Warriors have targeted this offseason as well. Eric Gordon reportedly was considering signing with the Warriors before ultimately joining Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

Advertisement

With Plumlee off the board, the Warriors will continue to look for backup big men behind Kevon Looney and Draymond Green.

Early in free agency, the Warriors reportedly were interested in Dario Šarić to fill the need for a multifaceted big man that can do whatever is needed at any given time.

However, the 29-year-old reportedly is waiting on Damian Lillard and his trade request to the Miami Heat before making a decision of his own.

RELATED: Report: Dame was interested in Warriors trade before CP3 move

As the free agency period continues, the Warriors will continue to look for diamonds in the rough to help Golden State compete for another championship in the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement

And although Warriors fans are getting restless by the lack of big-name signings, sometimes the biggest signings aren't the ones that feature the biggest names, but rather the ones that have the biggest impact, regardless of the player.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast