Report: Patriots sign WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to 1-year deal

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
The New England Patriots are signing receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport.

Humphrey (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) played for the Saints for the last three seasons after going undrafted in 2019. He had his most productive season in 2021 when he logged 13 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

Humphrey joins a deep group of receivers — which makes the move somewhat surprising. The Patriots currently have Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Tre Nixon, N’Keal Harry, Kristian Wilkerson, Ty Montgomery and Malcolm Perry.

New England should have fierce competition at the receiver position in 2022.

