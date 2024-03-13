Report: Patriots to sign TE Austin Hooper originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are reportedly signing two-time Pro Bowler Austin Hooper, a 29-year-old tight end who last played with the Las Vegas Raiders, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The veteran reportedly signed a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million.

Hooper will once again join an Alex Van Pelt led offense, as the two worked hand in hand in the 2020 and 2021 seasons on the Cleveland Browns where the 6-foot-4 tight end logged 780 yards on 84 receptions with seven touchdowns across both seasons.

The 2016 third-round pick will best be remembered for his time on the Atlanta Falcons, where he achieved back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons in 2018 and 2019, logging 2,244 yards on 214 receptions with 16 touchdowns in his four years with the team.

In his nine seasons in the league, Hooper has failed to find a true home, bouncing around five different teams. After being targeted just 31 times last season with the Raiders, converting on 25 for 234 yards, Hooper can be hopeful that a depleted Patriot offense -- now without DeVante Parker -- can give the career journeyman more looks.

While Hooper's numbers have hit a decline since leaving Atlanta, posting his first scoreless season in 2023, the Stanford product will now have an opportunity to resurrect his career as the second option behind recently re-signed Hunter Henry.