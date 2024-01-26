Report: Patriots request interview with Lions assistant Tanner Engstrand

The Patriots requested permission to interview Lions pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand for their offensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Engstrand is expected to get consideration for the offensive coordinator position with the Lions if Ben Johnson gets the head coaching job with the Commanders. Engstrand also has worked with Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers' new head coach.

He has served as the Lions' tight ends coach and pass game coordinator the past two seasons after spending three seasons as an offensive assistant with the team. He was an offensive analyst for Harbaugh at the University of Michigan in 2018.

The Patriots already have met with Thomas Brown as they seek to replace Bill O'Brien.

Brown, 37, served as the Panthers offensive coordinator in 2023. He called plays for a few weeks in the middle of Frank Reich's short tenure as head coach before calling them full-time after Reich was fired.