Report: Patriots’ newly-signed DT fails physical, goes back on waivers

Marquan McCall’s time with the New England Patriots was over before it even started.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday that the 24-year-old defensive tackle failed his physical due to a knee issue. Per Schultz, the failed physical came as a surprise considering McCall didn’t miss time due to the injury.

The Patriots announced the signing of the former Carolina Panthers defensive lineman on Tuesday, along with the release of injured wide receiver Tre Nixon. McCall’s struggles in Carolina were more likely due to a poor scheme fit, and there was hope he could take flight with an opportunity in New England.

But that obviously won’t be the case after this recent news.

Sources: The #Patriots claimed DT Marquan McCall off waivers on Tuesday, but they have now failed him on his physical due to a knee issue they flagged. McCall has not missed any time due to a knee injury, and it came as a surprise. He now goes back on waivers. pic.twitter.com/o4aJzjFVHp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 23, 2023

The Patriots now have an extra spot on their roster ahead of Friday’s preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans. They could look to fill it with another roster hopeful before cutting down to 53 players.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire