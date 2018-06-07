Report: Patriots' Julian Edelman facing four-game suspension for performance enhancers

New England Patriots’ receiver Julian Edelman’s comeback from a torn ACL suffered last year in the preseason has hit a snag.

Citing league sources, ESPN reported that Edelman is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Suspension is under appeal

Edelman’s suspension is currently under appeal, though those appeals have a low success rate.

A source told ESPN’s Field Yates that Edelman has taken “hundreds of tests” in his career and has never tested positive before.

If Edelman’s punishment is upheld, he will forfeit nearly $1 million: $470,588 in base salary plus $125,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $392,157 of his signing bonus will also be recouped. He will not be able to be at the Patriots’ facility for meetings or practice or have contact with members of the coaching staff during his suspension.

New England opens the 2018 season against the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.

Missed all of 2017

Edelman, who is 32-years-old, tore his ACL last August 25, early in the Patriots’ third preseason game, which was in Detroit.

One of the targets Tom Brady trusts most – Edelman had 356 total receptions from 2013-2016, including an injury-impacted 2015 campaign – missed the entire season. New England did advance to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, however.

While Brady did not participate in voluntary organized team activities this offseason (he did take part in mandatory mini-camp this week), he reportedly did spend some time working with Edelman.

