Report: Patriots hosting QB prospect on top-30 visit on Tuesday

The New England Patriots will be squeezing in another top-30 visit with a quarterback draft prospect on Tuesday.

After meeting with Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy, the Patriots will reportedly be meeting with University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Penix is expected to have dinner with Patriots personnel and coaches in Foxborough on Monday night and then meet back up for a top-30 visit the following day.

Penix isn’t projected as a top-four quarterback in the draft, which means he’d likely be under consideration by the Patriots in a possible trade down scenario. There’s also the possibility that the Patriots draft Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. or Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt instead of a quarterback.

#Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. is set to have dinner with #Patriots brass and coaches tonight in Foxboro, and he has a Top 30 visit tomorrow, sources say. New England continued to do all the QB homework… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2024

The Patriots are clearly doing their due diligence in preparation for all scenarios on draft night. Although they appear to be pretty set in stone on drafting a quarterback, a team could blow them away with a trade offer and get them to move down from No. 3.

If anything, this visit reinforces the fact that everything is on the table for the Patriots.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire