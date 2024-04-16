Report: Oregon has reached out to former Georgia RB Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul, an exciting running back for the Georgia Bulldogs, has decided to enter the transfer portal, and the Oregon Ducks have reportedly reached out to the intriguing prospect. Paul has three years of eligibility remaining.

According to a report from On3’s Steve Wiltfong, the Ducks are one of many teams who have contacted Paul since he announced that he is leaving Georgia.

In seven games as a freshman, Paul gained 143 all-purpose yards and scored 2 touchdowns for the Bulldogs. As a recruit, Paul ranked as a 3-star and the No. 59 RB in the class of 2022, but he was widely regarded as one of the most underrated recruits in his class and became a hot prospect in January of 2022.

During his initial recruitment, the Ducks went hard to bring Paul to Eugene. In early 2022, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and former RBs coach Carlos Locklyn took an in-home visit with Paul after he rushed for 2600+ yards and 40+ TDs in his senior year of high school.

Paul was unable to play in 2022 because of an ACL tear he suffered in August just before the season. In 2023, Paul played sporadically averaging 4.4 yards per carry on a low volume of touches. Many expected Paul to be a depth piece for the Bulldogs once again in 2024, which could’ve played a role in his decision to transfer.

Carlos Locklyn, who recently left Oregon to be Ohio State’s RBs coach, was one of Paul’s primary recruiters, but Dan Lanning was equally involved in his recruitment, so Paul still has a personal connection with the Oregon coaching staff.

Another wrinkle to consider is how Paul relates to Oregon’s newly-minted RBs coach Ra’Shaad Samples. Both Paul and Samples hail from Dallas, Texas, a state where Samples has had recruiting success in the past. Samples is generally regarded as one of the nation’s best young recruiters, which could play a big role in bringing the former Bulldog to Oregon.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire