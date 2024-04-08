Report: Ohio State to host 2025 5-star Texas linebacker

The James Laurinaitis effect is once again having a positive impact on Ohio State football recruiting.

We have recently seen it with the commitment of Florida linebacker, Tarvos Alford. It is happening again with Texas linebacker, Johan Williams. According to a report by On3’s Steve Wiltfong, the 6-foot, 3-inch, 203-pound prospect will take a visit to Columbus next weekend with an official visit to come in June.

Williams is an elite prospect, a 5-star according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings as the No. 13 overall player and top linebacker in the country. It won’t be easy for the Buckeyes to lure him north, but anytime multiple visits are set up, it’s a great sign.

5-star LB Jonah Williams will visit Ohio State next weekend, he tells @SWiltfong_🌰 Williams will also take an OV with the Buckeyes in June‼️ Read: https://t.co/9b56jMnvFm pic.twitter.com/3X0jwimEqV — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 7, 2024

With two commits at the position, Alford and Eli Lee, adding Williams would be the icing on the cake.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire