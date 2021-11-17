Report: Odell Beckham Jr. has been ‘trying to go to the Rams for a long time’

Odell Beckham Jr.’s tenure with the Browns wasn’t very productive for either side. He struggled on the field and the Browns didn’t get much in return for the trade they made with the Giants back in 2019.

Beckham helped facilitate his release from Cleveland last week and after clearing waivers, he became a free agent. After weighing his options, Beckham chose to sign with the Rams, his third NFL team.

Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller and Sean McVay helped recruit him to L.A., and though the Rams didn’t show much interest initially, Beckham wanted to go to Los Angeles the whole time after being released by Cleveland.

That’s according to Jay Glazer, who shared details of Beckham’s decision to join the Rams.

“Odell wanted to go to L.A. the whole time and it was Jalen Ramsey – Jalen’s got a lot of juice in this league,” Glazer said on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday. “Jalen is the one who brought it to McVay on like Wednesday. And Odell looked at it like, he didn’t care if he was going to make the league minimum because he was going to make more money off the field in L.A. than he would on the field somewhere else.”

"Odell wanted to go to LA the whole time.. even after he got traded to the Browns he told me wanted to get to the Rams" ~@JayGlazer#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/Scg9Y7ED6D — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 17, 2021

Glazer added that this has long been a desire of Beckham’s. The star receiver has wanted to play for the Rams for a long time, even telling Glazer in 2019 after the Giants traded him to the Browns that he wanted to then get dealt to the Rams.

“Odell’s been trying to go to the Rams for a long time,” he said. “Even after he got traded to the Browns, I remember talking to him, he’s like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to help me get traded now to the Rams.’”

Beckham is under contract for the rest of the season but the Rams are likely to explore the possibility of extending him in the offseason before he hits free agency. There isn’t a ton of room in L.A.’s wide receiver room, but the front office and coaching staff would find a way to make it work.

And given Beckham’s desire to play for the Rams over the years, he would presumably be happy to stay in Los Angeles if the two sides can work out a deal.

