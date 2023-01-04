Report: Notre Dame still seen as front runners for top transfer quarterback

If you’re a Notre Dame fan and are unfamiliar with the name Sam Hartman by now then we’ll give you a final chance to become aware before the expected news that he’s officially coming to South Bend. According to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN, Hartman is still favoring Notre Dame and an announcement is expected by the end of the week.

So who is Sam Hartman? The veteran quarterback is an ACC-record holder after spending the last five seasons at Wake Forest. Just how highly regarded is he?

“I think Sam Hartman if he ends up at Notre Dame (is 2023’s top impact transfer),” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said on Monday’s episode of College GameDay.

Hartman concluded his time at Wake Forest with a stellar performance in beating Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl just before Christmas. In it he threw his 108th career touchdown pass, the most ever by an ACC quarterback.

As Thamel said, the news is still expected to be good for Notre Dame and could come by the end of the week. Assuming it does get prepared for the expectations in Marcus Freeman’s second season to go skyward.

List

Notre Dame Football 2022: What We Learned

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire