Report: Nets’ Kevin Ollie will not be part of coaching staff next season

The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of an important offseason as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 32-50 record this season. One of the major changes that Brooklyn has made was hiring former Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez as head coach and it looks like that’s just the beginning for the coaching staff.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Thursday that along with assistants Steve Hetzel and Juwan Howard, Jay Hernandez will be part of Fernandez’s coaching staff next season. Scotto also noted in his post that former interim head coach Kevin Ollie and assistant coaches Ronnie Burrell and Will Weaver will not be returning.

Hetzel, the former assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers, was the first assistant hired after Fernandez took over as head coach. Shortly after that, Howard, the former head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, was hired to be on Fernandez’s staff.

Hernandez has been in the NBA in an assistant coach/player development capacity since the 2014-15 season when he served as a player development coach on the same staff as former Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn. Given Fernandez’s background in player development, it makes sense that Hernandez is staying in Brooklyn.

Per what sources told Scotto, Hetzel will be the lead assistant to Fernandez.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire