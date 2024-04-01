REPORT: MSU OL J.D. Duplain receiving interest from multiple teams ahead of NFL Draft

The Spartan with the best shot at getting selected in this year’s NFL Draft is reportedly getting interest from numerous teams across the league.

Offensive lineman J.D. Duplain has reportedly “drawn interest” from the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. MLFootball reported on Duplain’s news on Monday.

Duplain started 47 games for the Spartans, which included 42 consecutive starts. He was the only player from Michigan State this season to receive an invite to the NFL Combine.

The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit from April 25 – 27.

