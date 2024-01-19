Report: Michigan’s Jesse Minter ‘a leading candidate’ to be Jaguars DC

Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is “a leading candidate” to take the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars and “could have that job if he wants it,” according to a report from Sam Webb of 247Sports.

Minter, 40, has spent most of his coaching career in the collegiate ranks, but did spend four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and served as the team’s defensive backs coach in 2020 before leaving to become Vanderbilt’s defensive coordinator in 2021.

In two seasons as Michigan’s defensive coordinator, the team has stifled opposing offenses, allowing only 16.1 points per game in 2022 and an FBS-best 10.4 points in 2023. Earlier in January, the Wolverines won the College Football Playoff National Championship with a 34-13 win against Washington.

In the weeks since that victory, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh — who previously coached the San Francisco 49ers — has entertained the idea of a return to the NFL ranks, interviewing for head coaching jobs with the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers.

According to Webb, it’s likely that Harbaugh will hope to have Minter remain as his defensive coordinator if he ends up making the jump to the NFL.

The Jaguars fired Mike Caldwell as defensive coordinator earlier this month after finishing No. 22 in the NFL in yards allowed. The list of candidates who have reportedly been considered for the job had not included a coach from the college ranks prior to Minter.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire