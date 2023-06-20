REPORT: Michigan basketball to target a Memphis transfer

The Michigan hoops squad still has two open scholarships left to fill for the 2023-24 basketball season. The maize and blue have signed three transfers into the class, but with the attrition that took place, Michigan is still in need of capable bodies.

Michigan has been rumored to be in on a couple of players for a little while now like Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves — if he actually enters the portal — and Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy.

You can now add another name into the mix. According to Davis Mosley, the Wolverines will likely get involved and target Memphis transfer Chandler Lawson. The 6-foot-7 forward just entered the portal on Monday.

Expecting #Michigan to get involved with Memphis transfer (@chandlerlawson0). The 6-foot-7 tweener forward averaged 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds on 56% FG and 50% from three. Elite defender. Grad transfer that can make an immediate impact on both ends. — Davis Moseley (@DavisMoseley) June 19, 2023

Lawson played four seasons with Memphis and will be a graduate transfer wherever he may land. Last season, Lawson played 35 games — with 24 starts — and averaged five points, 4,5 rebounds, shot 56.7% from the field, and 50% from 3.

He was a sought-after recruit back in 2019. Lawson was a four-star recruit and the 95th-ranked player in the nation according to the Composite. He is from Memphis (Tennessee).

